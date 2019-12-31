Queen's Park: Boss Mark Roberts leaves Hampden club by mutual consent

From the section

Mark Roberts was named League Two manager of the month for November

Mark Roberts has left his role as Queen's Park boss with the club seventh in Scottish League Two.

Roberts, who took charge in September 2018, departs after Saturday's 3-2 loss at Annan Athletic left them five points ahead of bottom side Brechin City.

Coach Tony Quinn takes caretaker charge, with Roberts' assistant Robert Walker having also left his position.

"I would like to thank Mark and Robert for their service and commitment," said president Gerry Crawley.

Queen's Park's next game against Stenhousemuir at Hampden on Saturday.

Last month, the members of Scotland's oldest club voted to end 152 years as an amateur outfit.