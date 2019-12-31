Scottish Premiership: Hearts have won fewest Premiership points in 2019

Five points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership and with just one win in their last 17 matches - its safe to say 2019 has not ended well for Hearts.

But dig a little deeper, and the entire calendar year has been an annus horribilis for the Tynecastle side.

Last January started with Hearts fifth in the top flight - just six points off leaders Celtic - having led the table as recently as early November. In the ensuing 12 months, they have won just six league games.

In fact, their record is - by a distance - the worst of any club who have spent the entire year in the division. Only Ross County and Dundee, who each only played half a season after swapping places in the summer, have accumulated fewer top-tier points.

While Hearts are adrift at the bottom, there is also a significant gap at the top end of the Premiership over the course of 2019.

Celtic have amassed 11 points more than Rangers - albeit having played two extra games - while Motherwell are the best of the rest, ahead of Aberdeen, with Hibernian and Kilmarnock trailing in their wake.

Who has been strongest at home?

Any assessment of the sides' respective home form is skewed by the lop-sided nature of how many games each have hosted.

Celtic lead the table, but have played five more matches at Parkhead than Rangers have at Ibrox, for example. At this stage of last season, it was Steven Gerrard's side who had played twice more at home.

Motherwell are clear in third, despite losing their final two home games of the year, while Livingston edge into the top six after beating Hibernian on Sunday.

What about away?

Again, the fixture disparity clouds things, but Rangers have the best record on the road in 2019 - albeit having played three games more than Celtic.

Aberdeen are indisputably third, regardless of Motherwell having had two matches fewer, but perhaps more interesting is two less obvious findings.

Firstly, a tally of just 17 points from 19 games is enough to make Kilmarnock the sixth best in the division.

But even more surprising is that Hamilton Academical have gathered the same number of away points than Dundee in 2019 - despite the latter being relegated in May and having played eight games fewer.

In fact, if it their points-per-game ratio was borne out over the entire year, the Dens Park side would have the sixth best away record.