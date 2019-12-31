Irish Premiership: Hamilton bullish for Solitude encounter

Glenavon's Jordan Jenkins challenges Cliftonville keeper Richard Brush for the high ball

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton is happy with his team's Christmas displays as the Lurgan Blues prepare to face Premiership leaders Cliftonville.

However, he highlighted an area of concern after a 1-1 draw with bottom side Warrenpoint Town on Saturday.

"Cliftonville are flying high but we've had three decent performances over the Christmas period so hopefully things are starting to gel," said Hamilton.

"But we have to start converting our chances when they come along."

He added: "This season we haven't scored enough goals in games where we have been on top."

Glenavon have picked up 10 points in their last five games to move up to seventh while three straight wins have taken the Reds three points clear at the top.

Linfield will be without the suspended Ryan McGivern as they chase a first win in four matches in a New Year's Day meeting against an Institute side in 11th and coming off a 3-0 home defeat by Carrick.

"We are in a dogfight for the next four months and there are some people in our dressing room I doubt whether they have the stomach for that," said Institute boss Sean Connor.

The Blues are three points off the pace along with Coleraine and Glentoran while Crusaders are just a further point back.

Glentoran are the form team in the Premiership after going 12 games unbeaten and Mick McDermott's men travel to face Dungannon Swifts.

Coleraine go up against a Carrick Rangers team on a high following their impressive 3-0 win at Institute

"We are taking it to teams and really giving them a competitive game - that's what I'll expect again against Coleraine," said Rangers manager Niall Currie.

Warrenpoint's draw at Glenavon followed a win over Institute and next up for boss Barry Gray is a Milltown match with the Crues.

He said: "We've taken four points away from home during the Christmas period - that's positive and provides the possibility of some green shoots to look forward to in the next weeks and months.

Forward momentum

"Our priority is to get off bottom spot and see what happens after that - make some steps in the right direction.

"Our squad is very small so the January window is important for us. We definitely need some reinforcements in to help us. It's not easy in January getting the type of quality players we need."

Larne boss Tiernan is also determined to remain upbeat with a trip to Ballymena United coming four days after losing out to Cliftonville.

He said: "We have to stay positive and not hit any panic buttons.

"We'll see where that takes us - it's our job to turn draws into wins and defeats into draws. We have to roll up our sleeves and keep at it."