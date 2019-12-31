Michael Harriman: Northampton defender extends contract until summer of 2020

Former QPR youngster Michael Harriman joined Northampton after four years at Wycombe, which included a season on loan with the Chairboys

Northampton Town defender Michael Harriman has extended his contract until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has scored one goal in 15 appearances for the Cobblers since signing a short-term deal with the League Two side in September.

"Michael has settled in well, and we are pleased he is staying with us," boss Keith Curle told the club website.

"He is a popular member of the squad and he has deserved his contract extension through his performances."