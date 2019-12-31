Jamie Collins: Sutton United player-coach to retire in January

Jamie Collins helped Sutton reach the fifth round of the FA Cup in 2016-17, where the U's lost 2-0 to Premier League side Arsenal

Sutton United club captain and coach Jamie Collins has announced he will retire from professional football in January 2020.

The 35-year-old scored 35 goals in 243 appearances for the U's after joining the club from Eastleigh in 2015.

Collins will be in the dugout for Sutton's next two matches, against Woking and Chesterfield, before taking up a full-time job outside the game.

The defender previously had spells at Newport, Aldershot and Forest Green.