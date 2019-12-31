Callum McGregor: Celtic midfielder has played most minutes in world this term

Callum McGregor, right, and James Tavernier both played in Sunday's Old Firm game

Celtic's Callum McGregor has played more minutes than any other footballer in the world this season, according to a study.

The top 10 is dominated by Old Firm players, with four from Celtic and two from Rangers.

Midfielder McGregor played the most last term and has not let up, playing 42 times - including six Scotland games - for a total of 3,714 minutes.

Celtic's Kris Ajer is next with 3,462 minutes and 40 games - four for Norway.

Rangers pair Connor Goldson and James Tavernier, who helped end their club's nine-year wait for an away victory over Celtic on Sunday, are fifth and eighth respectively in the list compiled by Transfermarkt.com.

Centre-back Goldson has played in all but one of Rangers' 37 fixtures so far and amassed 3,240 minutes of playing time, with captain Tavernier totalling 3,150 minutes in his 35 appearances.

Celtic winger James Forrest has played just a minute fewer than Tavernier across 39 matches for club and country.

And Parkhead captain Scott Brown completes the top 10, with the 34-year-old having missed only two of Celtic's 38 games and been on the pitch for 3,125 minutes.