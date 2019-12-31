Callum McGregor: Celtic midfielder has played most minutes in world this term
-
Celtic
Celtic's Callum McGregor has played more minutes than any other footballer in the world this season, according to a study.
The top 10 is dominated by Old Firm players, with four from Celtic and two from Rangers.
Midfielder McGregor played the most last term and has not let up, playing 42 times - including six Scotland games - for a total of 3,714 minutes.
Celtic's Kris Ajer is next with 3,462 minutes and 40 games - four for Norway.
Rangers pair Connor Goldson and James Tavernier, who helped end their club's nine-year wait for an away victory over Celtic on Sunday, are fifth and eighth respectively in the list compiled by Transfermarkt.com.
Centre-back Goldson has played in all but one of Rangers' 37 fixtures so far and amassed 3,240 minutes of playing time, with captain Tavernier totalling 3,150 minutes in his 35 appearances.
Celtic winger James Forrest has played just a minute fewer than Tavernier across 39 matches for club and country.
And Parkhead captain Scott Brown completes the top 10, with the 34-year-old having missed only two of Celtic's 38 games and been on the pitch for 3,125 minutes.
|Top 10
|Callum McGregor (Celtic) 42 games (six for Scotland) 3,714 mins
|Kris Ajer (Celtic) 40 games (four for Norway) 3,462 mins
|Victor Nelsson (FC Copenhagen) 37 games (five for Denmark) 3,377 mins
|Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui (Gent) 37 games (five for Camerooon) 3,290 mins
|Connor Goldson (Rangers) 36 games 3,240 mins
|Rui Patricio (Wolves) 36 games (six for Portugal) 3,240 mins
|Teun Koopmeiners (AZ Alkmaar) 36 games (five for Netherlands U21s) 3,208 mins
|James Tavernier (Rangers) 35 games 3,150 mins
|James Forrest (Celtic) 39 games (four for Scotland) 3,149 mins
|Scott Brown (Celtic) 36 games 3,125 mins