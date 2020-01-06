Man Utd v Man City, Carabao Cup: Ole Gunnar Soskjaer says Pep Guardiola's side have 'raised the bar'

Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-1 at Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on 7 December

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester City have "raised the bar" under Pep Guardiola, giving his side "something to aim for".

United host holders City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday (20:00 GMT kick-off).

City are 14 points behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League, but Solskjaer says they still "set the standards", with United lagging behind.

"In a derby it is about adrenalin and atmosphere," added the Norwegian.

The Old Trafford club trail City by 13 points in the league but did win 2-1 at Etihad Stadium in December, producing one of the best performances of Solskjaer's time as manager.

City have finished above their neighbours - who are 13-time Premier League champions - in the table every season since Sir Alex Ferguson retired as United boss in 2013, winning the title three times - including the past two years under Guardiola.

"I admire Pep," said Solskjaer. "They have raised the bar so much it is something to aim for.

"They are back winning games and confident, but form goes out of the window [in a derby]."

When the sides last met in the EFL Cup in October 2016, Jose Mourinho's United side won the fourth-round tie 1-0 at Old Trafford.