Norwich fan arrested and banned for three years for throwing phone on to pitch
-
- From the section Norwich
A Norwich supporter has been arrested and banned from Carrow Road for three years after throwing a mobile phone on to the pitch.
The incident reportedly happened after Canaries striker Teemu Pukki had a goal ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee (VAR) during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Tottenham.
The fan was identified and arrested at half-time.
Norfolk Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
"Norwich City continues to operate a strict zero-tolerance policy on unacceptable and discriminatory behaviour," said a club statement.