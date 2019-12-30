Kilmarnock: Alex Dyer appointed manager until the end of the season

Media playback is not supported on this device Kilmarnock 'need shaken up' - caretaker Dyer

Alex Dyer says "it is a privilege" to be named Kilmarnock manager until the end of the season after replacing Angelo Alessio.

Alessio was sacked earlier this month, having overseen just 22 matches.

Under assistant Dyer's interim stewardship, the Ayrshire club have lost all three of their fixtures 1-0.

Dyer, 54, was Steve Clarke's assistant as the Scotland boss led Kilmarnock to successive record Scottish Premiership points hauls in 2018 and 2019.

They finished fifth and third, respectively, and Dyer has continued to work with Clarke as part of the Scotland set-up.

The former Blackpool defender has coached under Avram Grant, Sam Allardyce, Eddie Gray and Steve Coppell but his only previous experience as a manager came during a five-game stint at English non-league outfit Welling United in 2017.

Since Alessio's departure, Kilmarnock have slipped from fifth to seventh as their run of defeats stretched to seven with Sunday's loss at St Mirren. They have won only once in 11 games.

After the defeat in Paisley, Dyer said the club must appoint a new manager "straight away".

And, speaking to Kilmarnock's website, he said: "I care deeply about this fantastic football club. I believe we have a good group of players at the club and with a few additions during the transfer window then I'm convinced we can rejuvenate our season and re-establish the identity the club has built over the past few years."

Major shareholder Billy Bowie added: "Alex is hugely respected by everyone at the club and we believe he is capable of ensuring the club moves forward in the right direction again. I'm sure our fans will join us in giving their full support to Alex for the remainder of the season."