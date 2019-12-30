David Moyes: New West Ham manager says winning is 'what I do'

David Moyes last managed West Ham in a seven-month spell from November 2017

New West Ham manager David Moyes says winning is "what he does", and added that the club's owners had showed "a lot of class" in bringing him back for a second spell in charge.

Moyes, who replaces the sacked Manuel Pellegrini, left the Hammers at the end of the 2017-18 season.

He recorded nine wins and 10 draws from 31 games in his first spell, leading the club to Premier League safety.

"They are getting a very experienced Premier League manager," said Moyes.

"I think there's only two or three managers with a better Premier League win record. That's what I do, I win.

"I'm here to get West Ham wins and get them away from the bottom three."

The Scot has signed an 18-month contract at London Stadium but insists he will give owners David Sullivan and David Gold "no choice" but to extend his deal.

He is still assembling his backroom staff but it will include Alan Irvine, his assistant during his first spell at the east London club.

"It showed quite a lot of class from the owners to ask me back," Moyes said. "David Sullivan and David Gold were excellent. It was very simple. I said 'I can't wait' when I got asked to come back.

"We didn't talk about the future or the past, we spoke about the position the team are in now and it went very well."

He added: "It says an awful lot about the owners that they think the job I did with my backroom staff [was good enough] to give me another chance. This time, I'm going to give them no chance but to extend me.

"There is a clause in my contract to extend the deal. I'm going to make it impossible that that clause can't be activated. It's up to the players to make sure of that now."

West Ham are 17th in the Premier League and Moyes will be in the dugout for their New Year's Day home game against Bournemouth.