Grace Fisk: West Ham United Women sign former England Under-20 captain

Grace Fisk captained England to a third-placed finish at the Under-20 World Cup in 2018

West Ham Women have signed former England Under-20 captain Grace Fisk.

The defender, 21, graduated in December after spending the past four years playing and studying in the USA, where after a season at Penn State she moved to the University of South Carolina.

Before moving to America, Fisk had a brief spell at Millwall.

"I am so excited to join West Ham. Once I came and had a look at the set-up, I knew straight away this was where I wanted to come and play," said Fisk.

West Ham will be at home to Everton when the Women's Super League resumes on Sunday 5 January.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC in 2019, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.