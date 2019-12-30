Bristol City recall Jamie Paterson from Derby County loan spell

Jamie Paterson only started five league games for the Rams

Bristol City have recalled forward Jamie Paterson from his season-long loan at Championship rivals Derby.

Paterson, 28, scored once in 12 matches for the Rams but has not made an appearance since 9 November.

He is available for the Robins' game against Brentford on New Year's Day.

"He's trained with us and attended the win over Luton so we can quickly get him up to speed. He offers us another option for the second half of the season," said head coach Lee Johnson.