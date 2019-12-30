Abingdon Town manager quits in wake of side refusing to play on after going 8-0 down

Richardson quit as Abingdon Town manager, apologising to the team's opponents, to supporters, and to the league - though he was critical of Town's officials

The manager of a non-league football team who refused to play after going 8-0 down by half-time has resigned.

Tranell Richardson quit as Abingdon Town manager after his players refused to come out for the second half of Saturday's derby at Abingdon United.

In a tweet, Richardson apologised to his former team's opponents and went on to criticise Town's management.

Abingdon Town's chairman and secretary Brian Kirk told BBC Sport that he has not heard from Richardson.

In a statement on Twitter posted on Sunday, the club said: "We are clearly disappointed, and continue to find ourselves in a tough position and struggling to recover from previous club management.

"This has not helped us get back on our feet."

Richardson claimed in his own subsequent statement that he had been unable to train his players for three months because of a lack of facilities and had not been backed by club officials.

"At half-time the team made a joint decision not to return to the playing field, as they felt unsupported and under-valued by those higher in the club," he said.

"As manager of these lads I completely supported their decision. I asked for help on many occasions and none was provided."

The two sides play in the Hellenic League Division One East - the 10th tier of English football. League officials will now discuss the matter before deciding on any sanctions.