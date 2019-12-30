Ben Cabango: Swansea City defender aims to push for Wales Euro 2020 spot

Ben Cabango has international ambitions after five first team appearances for Swansea

Teenage defender Ben Cabango believes he can force his way into Wales Euro 2020 squad if he can keep his place in the Swansea City team.

The 19-year-old centre back made just his second start in Sunday's goalless Championship draw with Barnsley.

"Hopefully I can be a little bolter, you never know," said Cabango.

"I'm not sure how many centre backs there are right now around the (Wales) first team but it could be realistic if I'm playing outstandingly well."

Cabango's Swansea team mate Joe Rodon was an injury absentee as Wales qualified for the Euro 2020 victory over Hungary, as was another centre half James Lawrence.

Ashley Williams who captained the side to the semi-final at Euro 2016 only started one of Wales qualifiers having left Everton to eventually join Bristol City.

Bournemouth's Chris Mepham and Charlton's Tom Lockyer were the centre back pairing in both Wales final two group matches, whilst Giggs could now recall James Chester who recently returned for Aston Villa after 11 months out injured.

Cabango has played in five games for the Wales U21 side, the same number of appearances he has made in the Swansea first team.

He is hoping to follow in the footsteps of other Swansea academy graduates, Daniel James - now at Manchester United - and Connor Roberts who have both established themselves in the senior side for club and country.

"You can see this pathway and it gives all the youngsters belief to go on and work hard because you know there is going to be a prize at the end to get into this first team," added Cabango.

"I'm really happy with the way it's going. I just need to keep it going as long as possible and keep improving as a player."

Cabango's first team chance at Liberty Stadium has come after injury to Mike van der Hoorn and the Cardiff-born defender is confident it's an opportunity to do more than just establish himself at Swansea.

"Obviously everyone would love to play in the Euros and to represent your country on the biggest stage, this has got to be a goal for me.

"Hopefully now I can make a little push for the Euros, but yeah that is my final goal to play for Wales if I keep working hard and get these starts I'm sure it will come someday."