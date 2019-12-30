Lia Walti: Arsenal Women hand Switzerland midfielder a new contract

Lia Walti was one of three Arsenal players named in the WSL Team of the Year for the 2018-19 season

Switzerland international Lia Walti has signed a new "long-term" contract with Women's Super League leaders Arsenal.

The 26-year-old midfielder helped the Gunners to the title last season, making 17 league and cup appearances.

Walti has featured 32 times in all competitions since joining the London club from Bundesliga side Turbine Potsdam in July 2018.

"She's made such a positive impact at this club," boss Joe Montemurro told the club website.

"It was very important to us that she signed a new contract."

