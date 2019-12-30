Ninth-tier side Fisher walk off over alleged racial abuse by an AFC Croydon Athletic player

Fisher FC and AFC Croydon Athletic play in the Southern Counties East Football League Premier Division

Non-league club Fisher have complained that alleged racist abuse was directed at their team by an AFC Croydon Athletic player, which led to them walking off the pitch in protest.

Saturday's game in the ninth tier of English football was abandoned in the 58th minute with Croydon 3-1 up after match officials were alerted.

In a statement, Fisher said they had "no option but to leave" the field.

Croydon say the player accused of making the remark "firmly denies" it.

In a statement, Croydon said the "matter will, quite rightly, be fully investigated and the club will participate fully in any investigation".

"AFC Croydon Athletic joins with all of football in condemning any discriminatory behaviour or language and have the highest expectations of its officials, management, players and spectators," the statement continued.

Fisher tweeted that a melee, involving 21 people, occurred before it was abandoned.

The club, who play in Rotherhithe in south-east London, said the matter was "now in the hand of authorities" and that the "result of the match is unimportant in the light of the abuse".

The Football Association has been contacted for comment.