Confederation Cup: Pyramids maintain winning start

The Confederation Cup trophy is Africa's second-tier continental club competition

Egypt's Pyramids continued their winning start to Group A of the Confederation Cup with a 2-1 win at local rivals Al Masry.

The other game in the group saw Nouadhibou hold visiting Enugu Rangers of Nigeria to a goalless draw.

Elsewhere Guinea's Horoya, Morocco's Renaissance Berkane and Paradou of Algeria all earned wins at home.

Pyramids, who are making their debut in African club competition, took the lead through Ghanaian John Antwi nine minutes after half-time.

Burkinabe midfielder Saidou Simbore equalised on 72 minutes from the penalty spot only for former Al Masry player Mohamed "Dodo" Elgabbas scored the winner six minutes from time.

It was Pyramids fifth consecutive victory away from home in this season's Confederation Cup, and an ideal start for their new Croatian coach Ante Cacic, who only began work on Friday after replacing Sebastien Desabre.

The results mean Pyramids are top of Group A with a maximum nine points, three ahead of Al Masry with both Nouadhibou and Enugu Rangers on a single point.

The only goal in Group B was scored by Morlaye Sylla for Horoya after 19 minutes as they beat Mali's Djoliba 1-0.

Horoya top the table with seven points with Djoiliba second on four. A goalless draw in South Africa between Bidvest Wits and Libya's Al Nasr left both teams on two points.

Renaissance Berkane were the biggest winners on Sunday as they beat DR Congo's DC Motema Pembe 3-0 in Group C.

Burkina Faso forward was the key to Berkane's win as he scored on the half hour mark, and then set up Zaid Krouch ten minutes later.

The victory was settled in the 67th minute with Hamdi Laachir on target.

Berkane lead they way in Group C with seven points, three ahead of DC Motema Pembe, with Zambia's Zanaco third on two points after their goalless draw in Benin with ESAE, who picked up their first point of the campaign.

Paradou secured their first win in Group D as they beat visiting Nigerian side Enyimba 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Abdelkader Ghorab.

Moroccan side Hassania Agadir ensured they stayed top of the table with a 1-1 draw in Ivory Coast against San Pedro.

Youssef Al Falhi gave Agadir the lead after 37 minutes only for substitute Roland Zan Bi to salvage a point for the hosts in the 81st minute.

Agadir have seven points with Paradou now in second spot with four, just one ahead of Enyimba with San Pedro bottom on two points.

The top two from each group will progress to the quarter-finals.

Sunday 29 December results:

Group A:

Al Masry (Egypt) 1-2 Pyramids FC (Egypt)

Pyramids FC (Egypt) Nouadhibou (Mauritania) 0-0 Enugu Rangers (Nigeria)

Group B:

Bidvest Wits (South Africa) 0-0 Al-Nasr (Libya)

Al-Nasr (Libya) Horoya (Guinea) 1-0 Djoliba (Mali)

Group C:

Renaissance Berkane (Morocco) 3-0 DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo)

DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo) ESAE (Benin) 0-0 Zanaco (Zambia)

Group D: