Guernsey FC 'brilliant' in 0-0 draw with Whyteleafe, says boss Tony Vance

Guernsey FC's last goals came in a 3-1 win over Ashford United on 3 December

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says his side were 'brilliant', despite failing to score for a fourth successive match.

The islanders, who are sixth in Isthmian League South East, drew 0-0 with fifth-placed Whyteleafe, their third goalless draw in four games.

"I thought we were brilliant, certainly first half we were absolutely relentless, how we didn't score I don't know," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"We were knocking on the door and they were hanging on."

He continued: "It was disappointing to go in 0-0 at half time, they changed their system and it was a compliment to us and I think they'll be more pleased than us with the point.

"There were over 1,000 people here and they would have seen an excellent game off football.

"They certainly would have seen us playing very, very well in terms of being brave on the ball, great attacking football and I've just said to the guys we've played a really good side, but we're a good side too.

Vance has been impressed by the way his side have turned around their form in the second part of the year after a difficult 2018-19 campaign.

"They truly believe that, they know that, this time last year or even six months ago people were rubbing their hands coming to Footes Lane because they thought it was an easy three points, but not now," he said.

"We've had teams who are in the lower end of the table parking the bus, teams trying to spoil us and where we have had a very good team who are top five they have had to change their tactics at half-time as they couldn't cope with us."