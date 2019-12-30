Jersey Bulls: 20th win for islanders despite running to pitch from bus after travel delays

Jersey Bulls have recorded 10 successive clean sheets in the league

Jersey Bulls won their 20th successive league game despite having to run to Farnham Town's ground from the team bus in their kit following travel delays.

The island side beat Farnham 2-0 to keep their perfect record in the Combined Counties League Division One.

But it followed their flight being delayed by two hours and followed by a hold-up in traffic.

It meant their 12:30 kick off was delayed by an hour, but the islanders only arrived at 13:27.

"The lads have been fantastic," Bulls director Ian Horswell told BBC Radio Jersey.

"They literally ran from the main road here at Farnham, down a lane, onto the pitch all kitted up in their boots and all, straight onto the pitch, the referee blew the whistle and away we went.

"There was no time for warm up and there's been no time for a shower."

Top scorer Karl Hinds hit his 20th goal of the season to give the island side a 28th-minute lead and Harry Cardwell added the second with four minutes left.

The Bulls are 26 points clear at the top of their division with a 100% record, having scored 73 goals and conceded just five.

But Horswell does not expect the team to win all 38 league games in their first season since being formed.

"When you start coming away in January or February to the UK, you could be playing on a frozen pitch, a boggy pitch, when is the time going to catch up with our lads in terms of the number of games in a season?" he said.

"Our lads are used to playing 18 league games plus cup matches, we've now played 20 league games plus two in the cup.

"Some of the lads are still playing for Jersey and their clubs, so there's a lot of fixtures and it's a big question on how it will affect them in January, February, March and April of next year."