Jack Sparkes: Exeter City midfielder out for the season with knee injury

Exeter City midfielder Jack Sparkes will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury on Boxing Day.

The 19-year-old was hurt towards the end of the second half in their 1-0 win over Newport County.

Sparkes, who came up through the club's academy, has established himself in the team this season and played 23 times in all competitions.

Exeter manager Matt Taylor says he will look to try and bring in cover for the left side after Sparkes' injury.

His enforced absence follows Lee Holmes, who has not played at all this season because of injury, and fitness problems affecting Craig Woodman.

"We've got to try and free up some finances to bring players in. The left-back positions and the left side, we're weak there, three players are out long term and that's a real shame for us," Taylor told BBC Radio Devon.

"We can't afford to lose players at any time of the season, but certainly at this time when you're almost on a downhill slope with 22 games to come and you want to pick up as many points as you can."