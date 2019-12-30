Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Morelos, Shankland, Sporar

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos could be in bother again after making a throat-slitting gesture towards Celtic fans after being sent off in stoppage-time of Sunday's Old Firm derby victory. (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard was loath to single out any of his players for praise but admitted he was delighted for captain James Tavernier, who has recovered from an early-season form slump. (Daily Record)

Defender Nikola Katic described his derby winner as "probably the best moment of my career". (Daily Record)

Celtic captain Scott Brown admits his players were "devastated" after losing to their rivals, but insists they will "bounce back" after the winter break, as they did by completing a third domestic treble following defeat in the fixture last year. (Daily Record)

Dynamo Kiev could make a shock £3.5m bid for Celtic target Andraz Sporar. (Scottish Sun)

Queen's Park Rangers are considering a January bid for Lawrence Shankland of Dundee United. The London club's director of football, Les Ferdinand, was at Friday's Dundee derby, along with scouts from Brentford, Norwich, Everton and Rangers. (Dundee Courier, print edition)

Tommy Wright wants to get Matty Kennedy's future thrashed out next week in a bid to fend off interest from Aberdeen. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel says feeling the "power" from the stands during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Aberdeen vindicates his decision to join the Gorgie club. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross insists his players cannot blame a derby-day hangover for losing to Livingston, after beating Edinburgh rivals Hearts on Boxing Day. (Edinburgh Evening News)