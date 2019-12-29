Conor Coady: Wolves captain claims VAR is "confusing" and "not working"

Wolves captain Conor Coady has claimed the video assistant referee used by the Premier League is "not working" and is "confusing" for players.

Sadio Mane's controversial goal gave Liverpool a 1-0 win over Wolves.

Anthony Taylor awarded the goal after a VAR check although Wolves' players complained Virgil van Dijk controlled the ball with his hand in the build-up.

"We feel massively hard done by and I can't get my head around it. For me, it is not working," Coady said.

"Some people are saying it gets the right decision, but we're the players on the pitch and it doesn't feel right to me.

"It is still confusing, I can't get my head around it. You don't get answers on the pitch."







Mane's goal was given after VAR checked whether Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana had used his arm to cushion the ball into the Senegal forward's path.

Nuno refuses to comment on VAR controversy after Wolves defeat

However, Wolves centre-back Coady felt queries concerning Van Dijk - who controlled the ball before playing a long pass to Lallana - were ignored by officials.

"Anthony Taylor is a great to speak to but I ask a question and I don't get an answer," Coady explained.

"We thought Van Dijk handballed it, but the referee tells me Van Dijk is too far away. He played the pass.

"VAR is affecting the game, you can hear the fans singing about it.

"It is so disappointing that we are stood here talking about VAR rather than the game and the way Wolves played."

The visiting side also suffered a blow when Neto's equaliser was ruled out because Spanish wing-back Jonny had a toe offside.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo questioned whether the officials at VAR headquarters in Stockley Park, London are best placed to make key decisions.

"The VAR is miles away taking decisions on a lot of things happening here," he said.

"Who is inside the game? Who feels the intensity and the flow? The referee here."

Even though his players benefited from VAR decisions in the match, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was critical of how long decision-making takes.

He added: "We are in December and coming into January. Players standing around that long waiting is not good. I would prefer if referees going to the screen."

'Every weekend VAR is a big mess'

Manchester City 2-0 Sheffield United: VAR not helping the game - Wilder

VAR was also criticised in Sunday's evening kick-off between Manchester City and Sheffield United.

City manager Pep Guardiola was asked his opinion on a controversial incident which allowed his side to score the first goal in their 2-0 win over Sheffield United - and used it as a chance to criticise VAR.

United were upset the goal was allowed to stand as referee Chris Kavanagh appeared to get in the way of John Fleck who miscontrolled the ball which allowed Sergio Aguero to score.

"I said many times I have a huge list for VAR," Guardiola said.

"Every weekend is a big mess. In other games it was a big mess. Hopefully next season it can do better."

The Blades also had a goal struck off by VAR when forward Lys Mousset was deemed to have been marginally offside when the scoreline was goalless.

It was the fifth time this season United have a goal ruled out by VAR in the Premier League - the most of any team - which frustrated boss Chris Wilder.

He said: "Yet again we had another goal disallowed by VAR. That's about eight or nine over the weekend, this is not a situation helping the game."