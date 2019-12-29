Liverpool investigate alleged incident between Wolves' Jonny and a ball boy

Wolves player Jonny played the full 95 match at Anfield

Liverpool are investigating an alleged incident between Wolves defender Jonny and a ball boy during the Reds' 1-0 win at Anfield on Sunday.

The club are looking into claims he came into contact with the youngster while trying to retrieve a ball.

In a statement to Press Association, Liverpool said: "The club will follow established protocols in terms of gathering the relevant information.

"While that process takes place we will be making no further comment."

Wolves are aware of the alleged incident, but are awaiting further feedback from Liverpool.