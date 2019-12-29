Erling Braut Haaland: Borussia Dortmund sign striker from Red Bull Salzburg

Erling Braut Haaland scored a hat-trick on his Champions League debut against Genk in September

Borussia Dortmund have signed Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg.

The 19-year-old has joined the German side, who are fourth in the Bundesliga, on a deal until 2024.

Leeds-born Haaland, the son of former Nottingham Forest and Leeds footballer Alf-Inge Haaland, joined Salzburg from Norwegian side Molde in January.

He had been a reported transfer target for Manchester United and Serie A side Juventus.

Haaland has scored 16 goals in 14 appearances in the Austrian top division this season and another eight in the Champions League group stage, the second most in the competition.

Salzburg finished third in Group E, which was won by Liverpool.

