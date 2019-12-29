Dagenham & Redbridge: Manager Peter Taylor leaves National League club

Peter Taylor won 25 of his 81 games in charge of Dagenham & Redbridge

Peter Taylor has left his position as manager of Dagenham & Redbridge after 18 months in charge.

The former Crystal Palace, Brighton and Leicester boss, 66, joined the Daggers in June 2018 and last season led them to 18th in the National League.

They are in the same position this season after 28 games, two points above the relegation zone, after losing nine of their last 11 games.

Coaches Terry Harris and Jody Brown will take temporary charge.

A club statement said: "A change is required based on recent results in order to both enable sufficient time for the board to select a replacement, and for the new manager to start and achieve the aspirations set forth by our investment group."

Dagenham were the 10th club of Taylor's 26-year managerial career, which also included three spells at Gillingham and a Premier League manager of the month award while at Leicester in September 2000.

He also twice managed England Under-21s and oversaw the senior team's friendly with Italy in 2000, prior to the appointment of Sven-Goran Eriksson.

David Beckham was first given the England captaincy by Taylor for that match in Turin, which Italy won 1-0.

Taylor's final game in charge of Dagenham & Redbridge was a 3-0 defeat at Bromley.