Celtic 1-2 Rangers: Steven Gerrard hopes people 'take notice' of Old Firm win

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Gerrard & Rangers celebrate after first win at Celtic Park in nine years

Manager Steven Gerrard says he hopes "a lot of people will take notice" of Rangers' "big" performance in their 2-1 Scottish Premiership win at Celtic.

Nikola Katic's header gave the Ibrox side a first league win at Celtic Park since 2010, cutting the deficit at the top to two points at the winter break.

Rangers also have a game in hand over their city rivals.

"We showed that we're big players and a big team collectively," Gerrard told Sky Sports.

"Hopefully a lot of people will take notice of that performance. It's a big win because this club hasn't had much success here for a long time.

"You have to think about everything that's been said in the build up, about Celtic and the run they're on and the form they're in.

"So we've come here and faced a really big challenge and a good team, and again we've dominated the majority of the game so the players deserve an awful lot of credit."

More to follow.