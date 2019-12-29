Nine Celtic players make combined Old Firm XI

From the section

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 29 December Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

Celtic again dominate your combined Old Firm XI ahead of Sunday's Scottish Premiership derby with Rangers.

Only Croatia left-back Borna Barisic and prolific Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos make it into the side from Steven Gerrard's squad.

Jeremie Frimpong's fine form means the 18-year-old edges out Rangers captain James Tavernier at right-back.

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard leads the voting, with centre-half Kristoffer Ajer and midfielder Ryan Christie next.

Morelos is the top-scoring Rangers player but is eighth overall, with Celtic centre-half Christopher Jullien, goalkeeper Fraser Forster, winger James Forrest and midfielder Scott Brown also ahead of him.