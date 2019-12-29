Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Arsenal, Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen, Leicester

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers have rejected an £11m bid from an unnamed club in England's Premier League for striker Alfredo Morelos in recent days, according to a report in El Universal in his native Colombia. (El Universal via Sunday Mail)

Celtic target Fabricio Bruno has lost his court case in his bid to rip up his contract with Brazilian club Cruzeiro, the centre-half having claimed the newly-relegated club did not pay him wages from May to November. (Sunday Mail)

Arsenal have announced that Kieran Tierney will be sidelined for around three months after shoulder surgery, which likely means the left-back will not be in contention for Steve Clarke's Scotland squad ahead of their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final with Israel. (Sunday Mail)

David Moyes and Tony Pulis are the leading contenders to take over at West Ham United after Manuel Pellegrini was sacked. (Sunday Telegraph)

Winger Glenn Middleton has made the cover of Hibernian's 2020 calendar despite his season-long loan from Rangers being cut short last week. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Kristoffer Ajer has denied Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes' claim that he winked at Sam Cosgrove and the Celtic centre-half says the focus should be on the ferocity of the striker's challenge, which led to him being shown a red card in midweek. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic centre-half Kristoffer Ajer says foreign players will be put off coming to Scotland unless reckless challenges are stamped out by referees. (Scotland On Sunday)

Rangers captain James Tavernier is ready to resume duty as Rangers' penalty taker against Celtic on Sunday should Alfredo Morelos be relieved of the responsibility after the Colombian striker's effort in the recent League Cup final between the sides was saved. (Sunday Times, print edition)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has revealed that he exchanges weekly texts with predecessor Brendan Rodgers, now at Leicester City. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Former Rangers winger Pieter Huistra, who has spent two years coaching at Pakhtakor Tashkent in Uzbekistan alongside former Ibrox striker Shota Arveladze, would like to return to Scotland and the 52-year-old says managing the Glasgow side would be the best job in the world. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Celtic supporting Albanian president Ilir Meta plans to come to Scotland to watch his favourites in action during 2020. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Rangers forward Serge Atakayi is poised to return to Finland and join SJK for around £100,000 in January after the 20-year-old's loan spell there in the summer. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

Hearts will have a very different look after their promotion to the Scottish Women's Premier League, with 12 players moving on and the club due to start naming replacements soon. (Sunday National)

OTHER GOSSIP

The number of women taking part in sport in Scotland has risen by over a third in the last five years, according to new figures that says basketball, football, hockey, aquatics, rugby and tennis clubs have had a rise of more than 35% in female participation. (Sunday National)