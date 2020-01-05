The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea Women12:30Reading Women
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium, England

Women's Super League: Chelsea v Reading

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

  • 30Berger
  • 18Mjelde
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 25Andersson
  • 5Ingle
  • 24Spence
  • 20Kerr
  • 10Ji
  • 11Reiten
  • 9England

Substitutes

  • 3Blundell
  • 7Carter
  • 21Cooper
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 27Napier
  • 32Orman
  • 35Murphy

Reading Women

  • 1Moloney
  • 23Rowe
  • 26Howard
  • 22Potter
  • 3Pacheco
  • 9Eikeland
  • 18Moore
  • 8Allen
  • 6James
  • 4Williams
  • 19Chaplen

Substitutes

  • 5Bartrip
  • 11Harding
  • 14Farrow
  • 16Utland
  • 21Bennink
  • 27Laws
  • 29Skeels
Referee:
Stacey Pearson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women109012952427
2Man City Women108022432124
3Chelsea Women97202151623
4Man Utd Women10514167916
5Everton Women95041311215
6Reading Women94231517-214
7Tottenham Women10415914-513
8West Ham Women93151219-710
9B'ham City Women8215515-107
10Brighton Women10136722-156
11Bristol City Women10046630-244
12Liverpool Women10037312-93
View full The FA Women's Super League table

