The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd Women0Bristol City Women1

Women's Super League: Manchester United v Bristol City

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

  • 27Earps
  • 4Turner
  • 5McManus
  • 21Turner
  • 2Harris
  • 12Ladd
  • 10Zelem
  • 18Hanson
  • 14Groenen
  • 11Galton
  • 16JamesBooked at 38mins

Substitutes

  • 3Okvist
  • 7Toone
  • 9Sigsworth
  • 13Ramsey
  • 17Arnot
  • 19Ross
  • 20Smith

Bristol City Women

  • 1Baggaley
  • 2Dykes
  • 16Sargeant
  • 3EvansBooked at 38mins
  • 7Pattinson
  • 4Matthews
  • 11Wellings
  • 20WilsonSubstituted forHughesat 45'minutes
  • 25Chance
  • 10Daniels
  • 9Salmon

Substitutes

  • 6van der Linden
  • 13Cummings
  • 18Collis
  • 19Robinson
  • 23Hughes
Referee:
Lucy Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamBristol City Women
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away9

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Manchester United Women 0, Bristol City Women 1.

Attempt missed. Abbie McManus (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Millie Turner (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Loren Dykes.

Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yana Daniels (Bristol City Women).

Foul by Charlie Wellings (Bristol City Women).

Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City Women. Elise Hughes replaces Georgia Wilson because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Lauren James (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Gemma Evans (Bristol City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Gemma Evans (Bristol City Women).

Lauren James (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jasmine Matthews (Bristol City Women).

Amy Turner (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester United Women 0, Bristol City Women 1. Ebony Salmon (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yana Daniels.

Lauren James (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gemma Evans (Bristol City Women).

Attempt saved. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Olivia Chance (Bristol City Women).

Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Meaghan Sargeant.

Attempt blocked. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Ebony Salmon (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Yana Daniels (Bristol City Women).

Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Olivia Chance (Bristol City Women).

Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Loren Dykes.

Foul by Ebony Salmon (Bristol City Women).

Martha Harris (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Millie Turner.

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women109012952427
2Man City Women108022432124
3Chelsea Women107212161523
4Reading Women105231617-117
5Man Utd Women10505168815
6Everton Women95041311215
7Tottenham Women10415914-513
8West Ham Women93151219-710
9B'ham City Women8215515-107
10Brighton Women10136722-156
11Bristol City Women10136730-236
12Liverpool Women10037312-93
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you