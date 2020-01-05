First Half ends, Manchester United Women 0, Bristol City Women 1.
Women's Super League: Manchester United v Bristol City
-
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
- 27Earps
- 4Turner
- 5McManus
- 21Turner
- 2Harris
- 12Ladd
- 10Zelem
- 18Hanson
- 14Groenen
- 11Galton
- 16JamesBooked at 38mins
Substitutes
- 3Okvist
- 7Toone
- 9Sigsworth
- 13Ramsey
- 17Arnot
- 19Ross
- 20Smith
Bristol City Women
- 1Baggaley
- 2Dykes
- 16Sargeant
- 3EvansBooked at 38mins
- 7Pattinson
- 4Matthews
- 11Wellings
- 20WilsonSubstituted forHughesat 45'minutes
- 25Chance
- 10Daniels
- 9Salmon
Substitutes
- 6van der Linden
- 13Cummings
- 18Collis
- 19Robinson
- 23Hughes
- Referee:
- Lucy Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away9
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Abbie McManus (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Millie Turner (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Loren Dykes.
Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yana Daniels (Bristol City Women).
Foul by Charlie Wellings (Bristol City Women).
Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City Women. Elise Hughes replaces Georgia Wilson because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Lauren James (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Gemma Evans (Bristol City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gemma Evans (Bristol City Women).
Lauren James (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jasmine Matthews (Bristol City Women).
Amy Turner (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United Women 0, Bristol City Women 1. Ebony Salmon (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yana Daniels.
Lauren James (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gemma Evans (Bristol City Women).
Attempt saved. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Olivia Chance (Bristol City Women).
Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Meaghan Sargeant.
Attempt blocked. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Ebony Salmon (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Yana Daniels (Bristol City Women).
Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Olivia Chance (Bristol City Women).
Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Loren Dykes.
Foul by Ebony Salmon (Bristol City Women).
Martha Harris (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Millie Turner.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.