From La Manga to Largs, where is your Scottish Premiership club spending their winter break?

Celtic return to Dubai for a fourth year this month

As the fans of Scottish Premiership clubs brace themselves for football withdrawals during the upcoming three-week winter shutdown, the same cannot be said for the players.

As has become tradition in recent seasons, clubs will be jetting abroad, with one Scottish Premiership club heading for a training camp in a rather familiar setting.

But is your club one of the seven in the Scottish top flight to be heading off? BBC Scotland takes a look.

Eastern promise awaits three sides

Celtic will travel to Dubai for the fourth year running, as the Scottish Premiership's current frontrunners will train at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, and Neil Lennon is "delighted to be returning".

"We know that Dubai has worked very well for us before over the past few years", said Lennon. "It is somewhere that offers excellent facilities and delivers a really good training base at such an important time in the season".

The state-of-the-art training facility has been used by European powerhouses such as Real Madrid and Juventus, and more recently by a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rangers will join their city rivals at the NAS Sports Complex as Steven Gerrard's side jet to Dubai following last year's trip to Tenerife.

The Ibrox side went into last year's winter break level on points with Celtic, but ultimately finished nine points behind their rivals after form dipped going into the second half of the 2018-19 season, and Gerrard is keen to avoid a repeat.

"We hope to deal with coming back after the winter break better than we did last year," said Gerrard.

"During our warm-weather break we will play a game just in case there is any weather situation with the Stranraer game in the Scottish Cup. Hopefully, when we go back to league form we'll be in a better place."

That match is against Uzbekistani Super League champions, Lokomotiv Tashkent, on Saturday, 11 January.

Aberdeen will be the third Premiership club to take their winter training camp to Dubai this year, as like Celtic they will travel to the Middle East this January for the fourth successive year.

Derek McInnes will be hoping the trip can aid his side in going one better than last year's fourth place finish, as Aberdeen look to edge ahead of third-placed Motherwell in the second half of the season.

Canary camp again for 'Well

As for Motherwell, they will jet-off to Tenerife for the third year in a row to take up their warm weather training at La Caleta's Tenerife Top Training centre - previously used by the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Stephen Robinson has been vocal about how beneficial the previous trips to the Canary Islands have been, with a huge upturn in form coming off the back of last season's trip after a poor start to the 2018-19 season.

This form has continued into the current campaign, with the Lanarkshire side sitting third in the table, and Robinson will be hoping this January's trip has the same influence as he looks to bring European football back to Fir Park.

Livingston will again spend their winter break away from West Lothian, this time jetting off to La Manga Club's football centre - a complex that has previously hosted the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Across their week-long stay, Gary Holt's side will test themselves in a friendly against Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht, as well as Jong Ajax - Ajax's B team that play in the second tier of Dutch football.

Hibernian are also heading for Spain as they fly out to Estepona on Monday, rounding off the week with a friendly match on Friday against Dutch side Willem II at the Ayala Polo Club sports complex.

"There is a lot for us still to achieve this season and the work the boys put in in Spain will only help get us in the best possible condition to do that," said manager Jack Ross.

Living it up in Largs

From La Manga to Largs, Hamilton Academical will be spending their training camp closer to home. At least it still has a beach...

Brian Rice's side will be put through their paces at the National Sports Training Centre in North Ayrshire.

Hamilton Academical will be make the short journey to Largs for their winter training camp

As for Hearts, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone, St Mirren and Ross County, all of these teams will be staying put as they prepare for the second half of the season.

With Daniel Stendel enduring the worst start of any post-war Hearts manager and Kilmarnock appointing Alex Dyer until the end of the season following the sacking of Angelo Alessio, both clubs will be hoping the decisions to stay in Edinburgh and East Ayrshire work positively as they look to turn their campaigns around heading into January.