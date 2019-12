From the section

Scotland under-21 forward Mikey Johnston has signed a new five-year contract with Celtic.

The new deal for the 20-year-old, a graduate of the Scottish champions' youth academy, takes him to the summer of 2025.

Johnston, whose debut was in May 2017, has made 45 appearances for Celtic, scoring 11 times.

Six of those have come in 17 games this season.

More to follow.