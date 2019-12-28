Partick Thistle aim to 'build on Colin Weir legacy' after EuroMillions winner's death

Partick Thistle's players observe a minute's silence for Colin Weir at Cappielow on Saturday

Chief executive Gerry Britton says Partick Thistle will "build on" the legacy left by Colin Weir after the death of the club owner.

Weir acquired a majority shareholding in November with the intention of gifting that to the fans in March.

Britton says it is too early to comment on what impact his death could have on the EuroMillions winner's investment.

"It's early days and we will look at it in the days and weeks ahead," Britton told BBC Scotland.

"At this stage, we have to think of the impact on his family and friends. He has left us with a hell of a legacy to build on."

It was announced on Friday evening that Weir, who won £161m in 2011 with wife Chris, had died following a short illness.

The couple began investing in football in 2013 with a donation to hometown junior club Largs Thistle through the Weir Charitable Trust.

A subsequent investment in Partick Thistle led to the youth set-up being branded the Weir Youth Academy and a section of Firhill Stadium being named the Colin Weir Stand.

"The impact he has had on our academy, our club, our women's development programme over many years is a big loss we are all feeling," Britton said.

"The whole pathway that was altered by him through the Thistle Weir Youth Academy. We now have a professional structure we didn't have and so many have benefitted from that."

Thistle sit second bottom of the Scottish Championship but have shown improved form under new manager Ian McCall and Britton hopes they can realise Weir's dream of taking the Glasgow club "back into the top flight".

"It was one of the great loves of his life to see the positive impact he was able to make," he said. "I know that was a great source of pleasure to him and it was just a privilege to get to know him and fulfil his wishes over the past few years for the club that he loved.

"His biggest legacy is his most recent one of gifting his shareholding over to the supporters who now have the opportunity to go and build on a debt-free club as owners.

"That's a challenge for everyone involved to take that on and build it in a way to make Colin proud."