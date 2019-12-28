Swansea City: Brandon Cooper signs new deal

Brandon Cooper
Brandon Cooper has played for the Swansea youth sides since the age of six

Swansea City's teenage defender Brandon Cooper has signed a new contract to stay at the Liberty Stadium.

The 19-year old, who has agreed a deal until 2021, was set to be out of contract at the end of this campaign.

Cooper made his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace in August 2018 and has been named as a substitute three times this season.

The Wales under-21 international is the first player born this century to make an appearance for Swansea City.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you