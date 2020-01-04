Scottish League Two
Brechin0Cove Rangers1

Brechin City v Cove Rangers

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1McMinn
  • 2Reekie
  • 5Hill
  • 6Page
  • 3McIntosh
  • 4BrownBooked at 19mins
  • 8Allan
  • 7Hamilton
  • 10McCord
  • 11Knox
  • 9McManus

Substitutes

  • 12Duncanson
  • 14Inglis
  • 15Crawford
  • 16Ngoy
  • 21Sinclair

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 8Yule
  • 5Ross
  • 6StrachanBooked at 14mins
  • 3Milne
  • 4Scully
  • 24Fyvie
  • 19Robertson
  • 10Scott
  • 11Masson
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 2Leighton
  • 7Mulligan
  • 17Redman
  • 18Brown
  • 21McCafferty
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamCove Rangers
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home6
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jonathan Page (Brechin City).

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Ross Brown.

Attempt blocked. Sean McIntosh (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Second Half

Second Half begins Brechin City 0, Cove Rangers 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Brechin City 0, Cove Rangers 1.

John Robertson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean McIntosh (Brechin City).

Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt saved. Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Paul McManus (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Stuart McKenzie.

Attempt saved. Paul McManus (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Lewis McMinn.

Attempt saved. Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jonathan Page.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Ross Brown.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Page (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Sean McIntosh.

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 0, Cove Rangers 1. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Robertson with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Olly Hamilton.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jonathan Page.

Attempt blocked. Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Martin Scott (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).

Attempt saved. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Ryan McCord (Brechin City).

Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Hand ball by Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers).

Attempt saved. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Ross Brown (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ross Brown (Brechin City).

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ryan Strachan.

Attempt blocked. John Robertson (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Booking

Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ryan McCord (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers).

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Dougie Hill.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers19151348232546
2Edinburgh City19142338211744
3Cowdenbeath1810262517832
4Annan Athletic198382836-827
5Stirling196582017323
6Elgin195772723422
7Queen's Park196492529-422
8Albion185492636-1019
9Stenhousemuir1944112037-1716
10Brechin1942132240-1814
