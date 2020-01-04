Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Brechin City v Cove Rangers
-
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1McMinn
- 2Reekie
- 5Hill
- 6Page
- 3McIntosh
- 4BrownBooked at 19mins
- 8Allan
- 7Hamilton
- 10McCord
- 11Knox
- 9McManus
Substitutes
- 12Duncanson
- 14Inglis
- 15Crawford
- 16Ngoy
- 21Sinclair
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 8Yule
- 5Ross
- 6StrachanBooked at 14mins
- 3Milne
- 4Scully
- 24Fyvie
- 19Robertson
- 10Scott
- 11Masson
- 9Megginson
Substitutes
- 2Leighton
- 7Mulligan
- 17Redman
- 18Brown
- 21McCafferty
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Jonathan Page (Brechin City).
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Ross Brown.
Attempt blocked. Sean McIntosh (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Second Half
Second Half begins Brechin City 0, Cove Rangers 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Brechin City 0, Cove Rangers 1.
John Robertson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean McIntosh (Brechin City).
Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Paul McManus (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Stuart McKenzie.
Attempt saved. Paul McManus (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Lewis McMinn.
Attempt saved. Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jonathan Page.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Ross Brown.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Page (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Sean McIntosh.
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 0, Cove Rangers 1. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Robertson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Olly Hamilton.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jonathan Page.
Attempt blocked. Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Martin Scott (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Ryan McCord (Brechin City).
Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers).
Attempt saved. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Ross Brown (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Brown (Brechin City).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ryan Strachan.
Attempt blocked. John Robertson (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ryan McCord (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers).
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Dougie Hill.