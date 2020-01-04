Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 3, Annan Athletic 0.
Cowdenbeath v Annan Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1Trialist
- 2Mullen
- 4ToddBooked at 40mins
- 5Pyper
- 3Swann
- 10Smith
- 6Miller
- 8Herd
- 11Buchanan
- 7Cox
- 9Allan
Substitutes
- 12Valentine
- 14Barr
- 15Sneddon
- 16Thomas
- 17Whyte
- 18Pollock
- 19Glass
Annan Athletic
- 1Smith
- 4Bradley
- 2Douglas
- 6Sonkur
- 3Ballantyne
- 10WatsonSubstituted forMcLeanat 45'minutes
- 8Wilkie
- 5Barr
- 11Flanagan
- 9MuirBooked at 34mins
- 20NadeBooked at 41mins
Substitutes
- 7McLean
- 12Avci
- 14Joseph
- 15Currie
- 16Walker
- 17McLear
- 18Wooding-Holt
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away10
Live Text
Second Half
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Scott McLean replaces Broque Watson.
Half Time
First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 3, Annan Athletic 0.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 3, Annan Athletic 0. Mikey Herd (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dismissal
Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Booking
Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Christian Nade (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath).
Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Chris Smith.
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Broque Watson (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Jamie Ballantyne.
Booking
Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Connor Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Nade (Annan Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Annan Athletic 0. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Connor Smith.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Robbie Buchanan.
Attempt missed. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic).
David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Douglas (Annan Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Annan Athletic 0. Connor Smith (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fraser Mullen following a set piece situation.
Connor Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Ballantyne (Annan Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Broque Watson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath).
Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Nathan Flanagan (Annan Athletic).
Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Flanagan (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.