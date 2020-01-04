Goal! Queen's Park 2, Stenhousemuir 1. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Queen's Park v Stenhousemuir
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 6Little
- 5Foy
- 4Finnie
- 3Summers
- 7Main
- 8McGrory
- 2MortimerBooked at 10mins
- 11Lidouren
- 9Kouider-Aissa
- 10Moore
Substitutes
- 12Gibson
- 14Clark
- 15Grant
- 16Purdue
- 17Agyeman
- 18McGuire
- 20Herraghty
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 11Cook
- 4Armstrong
- 19Munro
- 21Tiffoney
- 18Blair
- 12McLaughlin
- 7McBrearty
- 16McBride
- 9McGuigan
- 10Hopkirk
Substitutes
- 2O'Neil
- 6Dykes
- 14Watters
- 17Terry
- 20Anderson
- 22Potter
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
- Attendance:
- 837
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Goal!
Second Half
Second Half begins Queen's Park 2, Stenhousemuir 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queen's Park 2, Stenhousemuir 0.
William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Connor McBride (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt blocked. Connor McBride (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 2, Stenhousemuir 0. William Mortimer (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Main.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Cameron Foy.
(Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir).
Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).
William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Connor McBride (Stenhousemuir).
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 1, Stenhousemuir 0. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by William Mortimer.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by William Muir.
Attempt saved. David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).
Connor McBride (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Luke Main (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Ryan Finnie (Queen's Park).
Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieran Moore (Queen's Park).
Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).
Connor McBride (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
William Mortimer (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ryan Blair (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).
Joffrey Lidouren (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Jonathan Tiffoney (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park).
Jordan Armstrong (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joffrey Lidouren (Queen's Park).
Jonathan Tiffoney (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.