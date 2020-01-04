Scottish League Two
Queen's Park2Stenhousemuir0

Queen's Park v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 6Little
  • 5Foy
  • 4Finnie
  • 3Summers
  • 7Main
  • 8McGrory
  • 2MortimerBooked at 10mins
  • 11Lidouren
  • 9Kouider-Aissa
  • 10Moore

Substitutes

  • 12Gibson
  • 14Clark
  • 15Grant
  • 16Purdue
  • 17Agyeman
  • 18McGuire
  • 20Herraghty

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 11Cook
  • 4Armstrong
  • 19Munro
  • 21Tiffoney
  • 18Blair
  • 12McLaughlin
  • 7McBrearty
  • 16McBride
  • 9McGuigan
  • 10Hopkirk

Substitutes

  • 2O'Neil
  • 6Dykes
  • 14Watters
  • 17Terry
  • 20Anderson
  • 22Potter
Referee:
Peter Stuart
Attendance:
837

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 2, Stenhousemuir 1. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

Second Half

Second Half begins Queen's Park 2, Stenhousemuir 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Queen's Park 2, Stenhousemuir 0.

William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Connor McBride (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt blocked. Connor McBride (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 2, Stenhousemuir 0. William Mortimer (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Main.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Cameron Foy.

(Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir).

Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).

William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Connor McBride (Stenhousemuir).

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 1, Stenhousemuir 0. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by William Mortimer.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by William Muir.

Attempt saved. David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).

Connor McBride (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Luke Main (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir).

Foul by Ryan Finnie (Queen's Park).

Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kieran Moore (Queen's Park).

Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).

Connor McBride (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

William Mortimer (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ryan Blair (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).

Joffrey Lidouren (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt missed. Jonathan Tiffoney (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park).

Jordan Armstrong (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joffrey Lidouren (Queen's Park).

Jonathan Tiffoney (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers19151348232546
2Edinburgh City19142338211744
3Cowdenbeath1810262517832
4Annan Athletic198382836-827
5Stirling196582017323
6Elgin195772723422
7Queen's Park196492528-322
8Albion185492636-1019
9Stenhousemuir1944111937-1816
10Brechin1942132240-1814
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you