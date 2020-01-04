Second Half begins Elgin City 0, Edinburgh City 1.
Elgin City v Edinburgh City
-
Line-ups
Elgin
- 1McHale
- 2Wilson
- 4Cooper
- 5Bronsky
- 3Harper
- 7OmarBooked at 42mins
- 8Cameron
- 6MacEwan
- 11O'Keefe
- 9Hester
- 10Sutherland
Substitutes
- 12MacKay
- 14McHardy
- 15Sopel
- 16Dingwall
- 17Loveland
- 21Dunn
Edinburgh City
- 1Martin
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 12Wilson
- 22Henderson
- 10Handling
- 8Brown
- 6Laird
- 33Harris
- 7Smith
- 19Shepherd
Substitutes
- 11Newman
- 15Kane
- 16Stewart
- 18Hall
- 20Shaw
- 21Beveridge
- 26Court
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Elgin City 0, Edinburgh City 1.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Aidan Wilson.
Booking
Rabin Omar (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).
Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).
Rory MacEwan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Brown (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Attempt missed. Liam Brown (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Hand ball by Shane Sutherland (Elgin City).
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Marc Laird.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Edinburgh City 1. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.
Foul by Conor O'Keefe (Elgin City).
Liam Brown (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Harris (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).
(Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Conor O'Keefe (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Brian Cameron (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.