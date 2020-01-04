Scottish League Two
Elgin0Edinburgh City1

Elgin City v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1McHale
  • 2Wilson
  • 4Cooper
  • 5Bronsky
  • 3Harper
  • 7OmarBooked at 42mins
  • 8Cameron
  • 6MacEwan
  • 11O'Keefe
  • 9Hester
  • 10Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 12MacKay
  • 14McHardy
  • 15Sopel
  • 16Dingwall
  • 17Loveland
  • 21Dunn

Edinburgh City

  • 1Martin
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 12Wilson
  • 22Henderson
  • 10Handling
  • 8Brown
  • 6Laird
  • 33Harris
  • 7Smith
  • 19Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 11Newman
  • 15Kane
  • 16Stewart
  • 18Hall
  • 20Shaw
  • 21Beveridge
  • 26Court
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins Elgin City 0, Edinburgh City 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Elgin City 0, Edinburgh City 1.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Aidan Wilson.

Booking

Rabin Omar (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).

Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).

Rory MacEwan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Brown (Edinburgh City).

Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).

Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Attempt missed. Liam Brown (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Hand ball by Shane Sutherland (Elgin City).

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Marc Laird.

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 0, Edinburgh City 1. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.

Foul by Conor O'Keefe (Elgin City).

Liam Brown (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alex Harris (Edinburgh City).

Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).

(Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Conor O'Keefe (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

Brian Cameron (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers19151348232546
2Edinburgh City19142338211744
3Cowdenbeath1810262517832
4Annan Athletic198382836-827
5Stirling196582017323
6Elgin195772723422
7Queen's Park196492528-322
8Albion185492636-1019
9Stenhousemuir1944111937-1816
10Brechin1942132240-1814
View full Scottish League Two table

