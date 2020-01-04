Scottish League Two
Albion0Stirling3

Albion Rovers v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Lynas
  • 4Wharton
  • 5Krones
  • 3Phillips
  • 11Scally
  • 6Paterson
  • 8Breen
  • 7Roberts
  • 10Byrne
  • 9East

Substitutes

  • 12See
  • 14Graham
  • 15Doherty
  • 16McDonald
  • 17Potts
  • 18Osadolor

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 6McGregor
  • 5McLean
  • 3Creaney
  • 9Wright
  • 7Wilson
  • 4Jardine
  • 8Docherty
  • 10Mackin
  • 11Duffy

Substitutes

  • 12Banner
  • 14Scott
  • 15Truesdale
  • 16Peters
  • 17Trialist
  • 18Heaver
  • 19Nguene Bikey
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home2
Away13
Shots on Target
Home0
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

Attempt missed. Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box.

Foul by James Creaney (Stirling Albion).

Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Second Half

Second Half begins Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 3.

Half Time

First Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 3.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Aron Lynas.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Nicki Paterson.

Attempt blocked. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 3. Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Aron Lynas.

Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers).

Foul by Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion).

Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 2. Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Maxwell Wright.

Attempt blocked. Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by David Wilson (Stirling Albion).

Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion).

Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Wilson (Stirling Albion).

Jack Breen (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion).

Nicki Paterson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt saved. Maxwell Wright (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers).

Attempt saved. Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 1. Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty Stirling Albion. Darryl Duffy draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Euan East (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Maxwell Wright (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers19151348232546
2Edinburgh City19142338211744
3Cowdenbeath1810262517832
4Annan Athletic198382836-827
5Stirling196582017323
6Elgin195772723422
7Queen's Park196492529-422
8Albion185492636-1019
9Stenhousemuir1944112037-1716
10Brechin1942132240-1814
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you