Attempt missed. Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box.
Albion Rovers v Stirling Albion
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Lynas
- 4Wharton
- 5Krones
- 3Phillips
- 11Scally
- 6Paterson
- 8Breen
- 7Roberts
- 10Byrne
- 9East
Substitutes
- 12See
- 14Graham
- 15Doherty
- 16McDonald
- 17Potts
- 18Osadolor
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 2McGeachie
- 6McGregor
- 5McLean
- 3Creaney
- 9Wright
- 7Wilson
- 4Jardine
- 8Docherty
- 10Mackin
- 11Duffy
Substitutes
- 12Banner
- 14Scott
- 15Truesdale
- 16Peters
- 17Trialist
- 18Heaver
- 19Nguene Bikey
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by James Creaney (Stirling Albion).
Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 3.
Half Time
First Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 3.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Aron Lynas.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Nicki Paterson.
Attempt blocked. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 3. Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Aron Lynas.
Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion).
Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 2. Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Maxwell Wright.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by David Wilson (Stirling Albion).
Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion).
Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Wilson (Stirling Albion).
Jack Breen (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion).
Nicki Paterson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Maxwell Wright (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers).
Attempt saved. Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 1. Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Stirling Albion. Darryl Duffy draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Euan East (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Maxwell Wright (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.