Scottish League One
Raith Rovers2Peterhead1

Raith Rovers v Peterhead

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 17Munro
  • 18Watson
  • 16McKayBooked at 16mins
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 11Anderson
  • 21Tait
  • 8Hendry
  • 15Spencer
  • 23Gullan
  • 29Baird

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 7Dingwall
  • 12Matthews
  • 14Vitoria
  • 22Bowie

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 17Ferguson
  • 2Brown
  • 15Hooper
  • 3Boyle
  • 16Armour
  • 19Conroy
  • 10Leitch
  • 8Brown
  • 7Stevenson
  • 99Lyle

Substitutes

  • 4Eadie
  • 5Dunlop
  • 9McAllister
  • 11Smith
  • 18Dimov
  • 27Wilson
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home9
Away2
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by David Ferguson.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ryan Conroy.

Second Half

Second Half begins Raith Rovers 2, Peterhead 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Raith Rovers 2, Peterhead 1.

Foul by Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers).

Derek Lyle (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Penalty saved! Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Penalty Raith Rovers. John Baird draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Paddy Boyle.

Penalty conceded by Derek Lyle (Peterhead) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jason Brown.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Scott Hooper.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jason Brown.

Attempt saved. John Baird (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Hand ball by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Dylan Tait.

Attempt saved. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by John Baird (Raith Rovers).

David Ferguson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jason Brown.

John Baird (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).

Attempt saved. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers).

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Peterhead 1. John Baird (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Grant Anderson.

Attempt saved. John Baird (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

David McKay (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David McKay (Raith Rovers).

Attempt missed. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).

Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Peterhead 1. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Leitch.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Peterhead 0. Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kieran MacDonald.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers20115438251338
2Falkirk2098333122135
3Airdrieonians2010463023734
4Montrose2010283226632
5East Fife208843125632
6Dumbarton208482833-528
7Peterhead2064102430-622
8Clyde205692232-1021
9Forfar2054112031-1119
10Stranraer2035122142-2114
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you