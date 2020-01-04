Second Half begins Montrose 1, East Fife 0.
Montrose v East Fife
Montrose
- 21Lennox
- 2Ballantyne
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 6Masson
- 8Watson
- 11Milne
- 7Webster
- 9Rennie
- 20Lyons
Substitutes
- 1Fleming
- 12Niang
- 15Campbell
- 16Johnston
- 18Campbell
- 22Ballantyne
- 24Struthers
East Fife
- 1Long
- 6Watson
- 4Murdoch
- 3Higgins
- 18Church
- 2Dunsmore
- 11Agnew
- 16DavidsonBooked at 45mins
- 14Watt
- 9Wallace
- 15Dowds
Substitutes
- 7Denholm
- 8Slattery
- 10Baker
- 12Hunter
- 20Boyd
- 21Hart
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Montrose 1, East Fife 0.
Booking
Ross Davidson (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).
Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from long range on the right is just a bit too high.
Foul by Paul Watson (Montrose).
Ross Davidson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Blair Lyons.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 1, East Fife 0. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Rennie.
Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Watt (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Sean Dillon (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Craig Watson.
Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).
Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Blair Lyons (Montrose) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ryan Wallace (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).
Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Blair Lyons (Montrose).
Attempt blocked. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).
Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Craig Watson (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Blair Lyons (Montrose).
Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).
Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Liam Watt (East Fife) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Sean Dillon (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Craig Watson.
Attempt blocked. Martin Rennie (Montrose) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Foul by Martin Rennie (Montrose).
Stewart Murdoch (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Lewis Milne (Montrose) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.