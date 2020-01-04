Scottish League One
Montrose1East Fife0

Montrose v East Fife

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 21Lennox
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 6Masson
  • 8Watson
  • 11Milne
  • 7Webster
  • 9Rennie
  • 20Lyons

Substitutes

  • 1Fleming
  • 12Niang
  • 15Campbell
  • 16Johnston
  • 18Campbell
  • 22Ballantyne
  • 24Struthers

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 6Watson
  • 4Murdoch
  • 3Higgins
  • 18Church
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 11Agnew
  • 16DavidsonBooked at 45mins
  • 14Watt
  • 9Wallace
  • 15Dowds

Substitutes

  • 7Denholm
  • 8Slattery
  • 10Baker
  • 12Hunter
  • 20Boyd
  • 21Hart
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home11
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins Montrose 1, East Fife 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Montrose 1, East Fife 0.

Booking

Ross Davidson (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).

Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from long range on the right is just a bit too high.

Foul by Paul Watson (Montrose).

Ross Davidson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Blair Lyons.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 1, East Fife 0. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Rennie.

Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Watt (East Fife).

Attempt missed. Sean Dillon (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Craig Watson.

Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).

Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Blair Lyons (Montrose) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Ryan Wallace (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).

Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Blair Lyons (Montrose).

Attempt blocked. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).

Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Craig Watson (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Blair Lyons (Montrose).

Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).

Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Liam Watt (East Fife) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Sean Dillon (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Craig Watson.

Attempt blocked. Martin Rennie (Montrose) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Paul Watson.

Foul by Martin Rennie (Montrose).

Stewart Murdoch (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Lewis Milne (Montrose) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers20115438251338
2Falkirk2098333122135
3Airdrieonians2010463023734
4Montrose2010283226632
5East Fife208843125632
6Dumbarton208482833-528
7Peterhead2064102430-622
8Clyde205692232-1021
9Forfar2054112031-1119
10Stranraer2035122142-2114
View full Scottish League One table

