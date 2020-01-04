Scottish League One
Clyde0Stranraer2

Clyde v Stranraer

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2CuddihyBooked at 21mins
  • 4Petkov
  • 5Rumsby
  • 3McNiff
  • 10JohnstonSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutes
  • 8Wallace
  • 6Grant
  • 11Love
  • 7Lamont
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12McMullin
  • 14Smith
  • 15Wylde
  • 16Rankin
  • 17McNeil
  • 18Lyon
  • 21McGee

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 12Pignatiello
  • 4Cummins
  • 2Robertson
  • 3AllanBooked at 22mins
  • 7Hilton
  • 6McManus
  • 77Stirling
  • 14Elliott
  • 15Jones
  • 19Stevenson

Substitutes

  • 16McIntyre
  • 18Dangana
  • 20Johnstone
  • 21Burgess
  • 22Hamill
  • 23Thomson
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home2
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Darren Smith replaces Chris Johnston.

Second Half

Second Half begins Clyde 0, Stranraer 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Clyde 0, Stranraer 2.

Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 0, Stranraer 2. Jordan Allan (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Allan (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Ryan Stevenson (Stranraer) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Andy Stirling (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Tony Wallace (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).

(Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cameron Elliott (Stranraer).

Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 0, Stranraer 1. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Andy Stirling (Stranraer) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Carlo Pignatiello.

Attempt missed. Ryan Stevenson (Stranraer) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Adam Cummins.

David Goodwillie (Clyde) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

Booking

Jordan Allan (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Stranraer).

Attempt blocked. Jordan Allan (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Dismissal

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) is shown the red card.

Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).

Andy Stirling (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).

Andy Stirling (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by David Mitchell.

Attempt saved. Scott Robertson (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Ally Love (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Tony Wallace (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rob Jones (Stranraer).

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ray Grant.

Attempt blocked. Andy Stirling (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

(Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rob Jones (Stranraer).

Foul by Tony Wallace (Clyde).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers20115438251338
2Falkirk2098333122135
3Airdrieonians2010463023734
4Montrose2010283226632
5East Fife208843125632
6Dumbarton208482833-528
7Peterhead2064102430-622
8Clyde205692232-1021
9Forfar2054112031-1119
10Stranraer2035122142-2114
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you