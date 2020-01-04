Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jamie Bain.
Airdrieonians v Forfar Athletic
-
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Hutton
- 2MacDonald
- 5Crighton
- 6Fordyce
- 19McCann
- 12McKay
- 18Millar
- 17Smith
- 14Roberts
- 15Carrick
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 3Eckersley
- 4Kerr
- 7Thomson
- 8Wedderburn
- 10Hawkshaw
- 11Roy
- 21Willison
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Irvine
- 5Meechan
- 4Whyte
- 3Bain
- 11MacKintosh
- 6Robertson
- 8Tapping
- 7Coupe
- 10Forbes
- 9Jackson
Substitutes
- 12Docherty
- 14Burns
- 15Kirkpatrick
- 16McLean
- 17Aitken
- 18Hilson
- 21McGuff
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away4
Live Text
Second Half
Second Half begins Airdrieonians 0, Forfar Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Airdrieonians 0, Forfar Athletic 0.
Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt saved. Kurtis Roberts (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).
Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Callum Tapping.
Kurtis Roberts (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).
Connor Coupe (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by David Hutton.
Hand ball by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).
Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians).
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Darren Whyte.
Hand ball by Callum Smith (Airdrieonians).
Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).
Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Kieran Millar.
Foul by Leon McCann (Airdrieonians).
Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).
Connor Coupe (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians).
Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).
Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.