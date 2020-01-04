Scottish League One
Airdrieonians0Forfar0

Airdrieonians v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 2MacDonald
  • 5Crighton
  • 6Fordyce
  • 19McCann
  • 12McKay
  • 18Millar
  • 17Smith
  • 14Roberts
  • 15Carrick
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 3Eckersley
  • 4Kerr
  • 7Thomson
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 10Hawkshaw
  • 11Roy
  • 21Willison

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Irvine
  • 5Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 3Bain
  • 11MacKintosh
  • 6Robertson
  • 8Tapping
  • 7Coupe
  • 10Forbes
  • 9Jackson

Substitutes

  • 12Docherty
  • 14Burns
  • 15Kirkpatrick
  • 16McLean
  • 17Aitken
  • 18Hilson
  • 21McGuff
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away4

Live Text

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jamie Bain.

Second Half

Second Half begins Airdrieonians 0, Forfar Athletic 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Airdrieonians 0, Forfar Athletic 0.

Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt saved. Kurtis Roberts (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).

Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Hand ball by Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Callum Tapping.

Kurtis Roberts (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).

Connor Coupe (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by David Hutton.

Hand ball by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).

Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians).

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Darren Whyte.

Hand ball by Callum Smith (Airdrieonians).

Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).

Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Kieran Millar.

Foul by Leon McCann (Airdrieonians).

Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).

Connor Coupe (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians).

Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).

Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers20115438251338
2Falkirk2098333122135
3Airdrieonians2010463023734
4Montrose2010283226632
5East Fife208843125632
6Dumbarton208482833-528
7Peterhead2064102430-622
8Clyde205692232-1021
9Forfar2054112031-1119
10Stranraer2035122142-2114
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you