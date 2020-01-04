Second Half begins Falkirk 1, Dumbarton 0.
Falkirk v Dumbarton
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 31Mutch
- 5Durnan
- 4Buchanan
- 6Gomis
- 2Doyle
- 7Connolly
- 16Miller
- 21Telfer
- 3Dixon
- 9McManus
- 29McMillan
Substitutes
- 8McShane
- 12Tidser
- 17Leitch
- 18Sammon
- 22Trialist
- 23De Vita
- 99Trialist
Dumbarton
- 1Brennan
- 15Tumilty
- 22McGeever
- 5Neill
- 3Quitongo
- 10McCluskey
- 8Hutton
- 6Carswell
- 4Langan
- 11Scullion
- 9Tierney
Substitutes
- 2Crawford
- 12Pettigrew
- 16Zata
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Falkirk 1, Dumbarton 0.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Reghan Tumilty.
Ryan Tierney (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Durnan (Falkirk).
Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 1, Dumbarton 0. Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David McMillan.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
David McMillan (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton).
Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Tierney (Dumbarton).
Foul by Ryan Tierney (Dumbarton).
Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ruaridh Langan (Dumbarton) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Ruaridh Langan (Dumbarton).
Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aidan Connolly (Falkirk).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Robbie Mutch.
Foul by Aidan Connolly (Falkirk).
Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.
Foul by Aidan Connolly (Falkirk).
Reghan Tumilty (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ruaridh Langan (Dumbarton).
Attempt saved. Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Falkirk).
Stefan McCluskey (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.