Queen of the South v Dundee United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1McCrorie
- 2Mercer
- 5Brownlie
- 4Kilday
- 3Holt
- 15Lyon
- 25Paton
- 17Osman
- 7Murray
- 9Hamilton
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 18Semple
- 20Leighfield
- 21Irving
- 22Gourlay
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 2Smith
- 5Connolly
- 44Watson
- 17Robson
- 27Appere
- 18Butcher
- 21Glass
- 3Sporle
- 10Clark
- 24Shankland
Substitutes
- 6Reynolds
- 11Smith
- 13Mehmet
- 20Chalmers
- 25King
- 29Graham
- 40Mochrie
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match report to follow.