Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth15:00Dundee Utd
Venue: Palmerston Park, Scotland

Queen of the South v Dundee United

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1McCrorie
  • 2Mercer
  • 5Brownlie
  • 4Kilday
  • 3Holt
  • 15Lyon
  • 25Paton
  • 17Osman
  • 7Murray
  • 9Hamilton
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 18Semple
  • 20Leighfield
  • 21Irving
  • 22Gourlay

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2Smith
  • 5Connolly
  • 44Watson
  • 17Robson
  • 27Appere
  • 18Butcher
  • 21Glass
  • 3Sporle
  • 10Clark
  • 24Shankland

Substitutes

  • 6Reynolds
  • 11Smith
  • 13Mehmet
  • 20Chalmers
  • 25King
  • 29Graham
  • 40Mochrie
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd19151343152846
2Inverness CT1910272722532
3Dundee198562626029
4Ayr199193230228
5Dunfermline197482926325
6Queen of Sth187472020025
7Arbroath197481720-325
8Partick Thistle1963102635-921
9Morton1861112336-1319
10Alloa1945102033-1317
View full Scottish Championship table

