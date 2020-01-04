Arbroath v Greenock Morton
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 21Gaston
- 7Gold
- 5O'Brien
- 4Little
- 3Hamilton
- 16Stewart
- 22Virtanen
- 6Whatley
- 11Linn
- 8McKenna
- 15Donnelly
Substitutes
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 9Doris
- 10Swankie
- 12Kader
- 14Spence
- 18Murphy
Morton
- 20Rogers
- 30Baird
- 4McLean
- 16Strapp
- 29Colville
- 7Millar
- 8McAlister
- 6Jacobs
- 9Muirhead
- 21Sutton
- 19Cadden
Substitutes
- 1Ramsbottom
- 5Grant
- 10Nesbitt
- 12Orsi
- 17Lyon
- 18Blues
- 28Livingstone
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match report to follow.