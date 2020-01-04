Scottish Championship
Arbroath15:00Morton
Venue: Gayfield Park, Scotland

Arbroath v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 21Gaston
  • 7Gold
  • 5O'Brien
  • 4Little
  • 3Hamilton
  • 16Stewart
  • 22Virtanen
  • 6Whatley
  • 11Linn
  • 8McKenna
  • 15Donnelly

Substitutes

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 9Doris
  • 10Swankie
  • 12Kader
  • 14Spence
  • 18Murphy

Morton

  • 20Rogers
  • 30Baird
  • 4McLean
  • 16Strapp
  • 29Colville
  • 7Millar
  • 8McAlister
  • 6Jacobs
  • 9Muirhead
  • 21Sutton
  • 19Cadden

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 5Grant
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 12Orsi
  • 17Lyon
  • 18Blues
  • 28Livingstone
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd19151343152846
2Inverness CT1910272722532
3Dundee198562626029
4Ayr199193230228
5Dunfermline197482926325
6Queen of Sth187472020025
7Arbroath197481720-325
8Partick Thistle1963102635-921
9Morton1861112336-1319
10Alloa1945102033-1317
View full Scottish Championship table

