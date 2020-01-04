Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Line-ups
Dundee
- 1Hamilton
- 2Kerr
- 6Meekings
- 3McGhee
- 23Marshall
- 14Dorrans
- 19Robertson
- 10McGowan
- 21Mackie
- 18Johnson
- 28Hemmings
Substitutes
- 5Forster
- 7Todd
- 8Byrne
- 12Ferrie
- 22Moore
- 25Cameron
- 31Cunningham
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 12McHattie
- 5Donaldson
- 3Tremarco
- 17Storey
- 14Vincent
- 24Trafford
- 7Keatings
- 19Todorov
- 10Doran Cogan
Substitutes
- 6McCart
- 8Carson
- 9White
- 20Curry
- 21MacKay
- 22McKay
- 28MacGregor
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match report to follow.