Scottish Championship
Dundee15:00Inverness CT
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park, Scotland

Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2Kerr
  • 6Meekings
  • 3McGhee
  • 23Marshall
  • 14Dorrans
  • 19Robertson
  • 10McGowan
  • 21Mackie
  • 18Johnson
  • 28Hemmings

Substitutes

  • 5Forster
  • 7Todd
  • 8Byrne
  • 12Ferrie
  • 22Moore
  • 25Cameron
  • 31Cunningham

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 12McHattie
  • 5Donaldson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 17Storey
  • 14Vincent
  • 24Trafford
  • 7Keatings
  • 19Todorov
  • 10Doran Cogan

Substitutes

  • 6McCart
  • 8Carson
  • 9White
  • 20Curry
  • 21MacKay
  • 22McKay
  • 28MacGregor
Referee:
Don Robertson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd19151343152846
2Inverness CT1910272722532
3Dundee198562626029
4Ayr199193230228
5Dunfermline197482926325
6Queen of Sth187472020025
7Arbroath197481720-325
8Partick Thistle1963102635-921
9Morton1861112336-1319
10Alloa1945102033-1317
View full Scottish Championship table

