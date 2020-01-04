Scottish Championship
Alloa15:00Partick Thistle
Venue: Indodrill Stadium, Scotland

Alloa Athletic v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 41MacDonald
  • 8Robertson
  • 2Taggart
  • 4Deas
  • 18Malcolm
  • 7Cawley
  • 11Flannigan
  • 6Hetherington
  • 14Brown
  • 9Buchanan
  • 17O'Hara

Substitutes

  • 16Gilhooley
  • 19Thomson
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 23Gillespie
  • 31Henry

Partick Thistle

  • 22Fox
  • 2Williamson
  • 43Saunders
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 7Cardle
  • 8Bannigan
  • 12Cole
  • 17Slater
  • 9Miller
  • 10Jones

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 11Harkins
  • 15Robson
  • 18Mansell
  • 19Zanatta
  • 35Watson
  • 77Austin
Referee:
David Munro

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd19151343152846
2Inverness CT1910272722532
3Dundee198562626029
4Ayr199193230228
5Dunfermline197482926325
6Queen of Sth187472020025
7Arbroath197481720-325
8Partick Thistle1963102635-921
9Morton1861112336-1319
10Alloa1945102033-1317
View full Scottish Championship table

