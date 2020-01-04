Scottish Championship
Dunfermline15:00Ayr
Venue: East End Park, Scotland

Dunfermline Athletic v Ayr United

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 1Scully
  • 2Comrie
  • 14Devine
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 4Martin
  • 13Ross
  • 21Paton
  • 12Turner
  • 11Dow
  • 15Nisbet
  • 38Kiltie

Substitutes

  • 5Murray
  • 7Thomson
  • 9McGill
  • 20Gill
  • 24Edwards
  • 26Todd
  • 27McCann

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 6Geggan
  • 2Muirhead
  • 15Bell
  • 3Harvie
  • 23Docherty
  • 4Kerr
  • 30Kelly
  • 11McCowan
  • 9Moore
  • 10Forrest

Substitutes

  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 7Moffat
  • 8Doolan
  • 12McGuffie
  • 14Houston
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 22McKenzie
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd19151343152846
2Inverness CT1910272722532
3Dundee198562626029
4Ayr199193230228
5Dunfermline197482926325
6Queen of Sth187472020025
7Arbroath197481720-325
8Partick Thistle1963102635-921
9Morton1861112336-1319
10Alloa1945102033-1317
View full Scottish Championship table

