Dunfermline Athletic v Ayr United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Scully
- 2Comrie
- 14Devine
- 6Ashcroft
- 4Martin
- 13Ross
- 21Paton
- 12Turner
- 11Dow
- 15Nisbet
- 38Kiltie
Substitutes
- 5Murray
- 7Thomson
- 9McGill
- 20Gill
- 24Edwards
- 26Todd
- 27McCann
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 6Geggan
- 2Muirhead
- 15Bell
- 3Harvie
- 23Docherty
- 4Kerr
- 30Kelly
- 11McCowan
- 9Moore
- 10Forrest
Substitutes
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 7Moffat
- 8Doolan
- 12McGuffie
- 14Houston
- 19Hare-Reid
- 22McKenzie
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match report to follow.