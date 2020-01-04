Chesterfield v Sutton United
-
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barrow
|27
|16
|4
|7
|50
|30
|20
|52
|2
|Yeovil
|29
|15
|6
|8
|54
|36
|18
|51
|3
|Bromley
|29
|14
|8
|7
|51
|37
|14
|50
|4
|Harrogate
|29
|14
|7
|8
|46
|37
|9
|49
|5
|Stockport
|29
|13
|6
|10
|43
|43
|0
|45
|6
|Solihull Moors
|27
|13
|5
|9
|42
|28
|14
|44
|7
|Notts County
|28
|11
|10
|7
|44
|30
|14
|43
|8
|Boreham Wood
|28
|11
|9
|8
|40
|31
|9
|42
|9
|Halifax
|28
|12
|6
|10
|36
|39
|-3
|42
|10
|Woking
|28
|11
|8
|9
|40
|43
|-3
|41
|11
|Barnet
|27
|10
|9
|8
|40
|34
|6
|39
|12
|Sutton United
|29
|10
|9
|10
|40
|36
|4
|39
|13
|Dover
|27
|11
|6
|10
|34
|36
|-2
|39
|14
|Eastleigh
|27
|9
|10
|8
|36
|39
|-3
|37
|15
|Torquay
|29
|11
|4
|14
|49
|55
|-6
|37
|16
|Hartlepool
|28
|9
|9
|10
|41
|41
|0
|36
|17
|Maidenhead United
|29
|10
|5
|14
|35
|42
|-7
|35
|18
|Aldershot
|28
|9
|7
|12
|31
|38
|-7
|34
|19
|Wrexham
|29
|8
|8
|13
|36
|41
|-5
|32
|20
|Dag & Red
|29
|8
|8
|13
|32
|39
|-7
|32
|21
|Fylde
|28
|7
|9
|12
|33
|44
|-11
|30
|22
|Chesterfield
|29
|6
|9
|14
|38
|53
|-15
|27
|23
|Ebbsfleet
|28
|5
|10
|13
|38
|51
|-13
|25
|24
|Chorley
|29
|4
|12
|13
|25
|51
|-26
|24